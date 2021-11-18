Adele refused to wear a sleeveless dress for her Vogue magazine cover - because she doesn't like her arms.

The 'Someone Like You' hitmaker shed around 100lbs and had to invest in a whole new wardrobe as her clothes were too big for her, and she can no longer wear her beloved smock dresses because they look "weird" now.

And the 33-year-old singer - who has nine-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki - also revealed that, despite her weight loss, she still doesn't like to have her arms on display, which is why she said no to baring her limbs, and she doesn't like her feet.

Speaking to 'Queenie' author Candice Carty-Williams for the new issue of THE FACE - for which she was photographed by Charlotte Wales for the cover - Adele said: "I had to buy a whole new wardrobe, which was fun.

"I used to love a smock. I can’t wear them no more, they make me look a bit weird.

"I had to get rid of a lot of clothes that I had great memories in.

"There were elements like that. I don’t know if I feel different. I still have things about my body that I don’t like."

She continued: "They’re not insecurities. But on the cover of Vogue, they were all trying to put me in sleeveless dresses. I was like: ​'I ain’t showing my arms! Are you mad?' I’ve never liked my arms, ever, and I still don’t like my arms. It goes back to that thing of being thin and being happy. Yeah, my arms are half the size, don’t mean I f****** like them! F****** hate my feet still."

As well as not fitting in her old clothes, the 'Easy On Me' hitmaker has sentimental jewellery that slides off her fingers.

She said: "There’s so much jewellery I can’t wear [now] because of my hands. No one tells you that, when someone loses weight. Not that I was trying to lose weight. But my rings don’t fit me anymore. Things that were gifts for my 21st birthday, I can’t f****** wear."

Meanwhile, Adele - who went through the heartbreak of her divorce and losing her estranged father in recent years - says she started hitting up the gym because she wanted to feel "stronger" not thinner.

She explained: "But I like feeling strong, I really do. I love it. I was lifting weights this morning, and I’ve gone up from what I was doing a couple of weeks ago.

"When I feel that I have the weight of the world – of my world at least – on my shoulders, I can handle it a bit more because I’ve gone up 10 pounds with my weights. It really was just a metaphor for surviving."

The new issue of THE FACE is on sale now. Head to theface.com for more information.