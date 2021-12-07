Adele fans have been placed on a waitlist for her 'Weekends with Adele' Las Vegas residency, due to "extremely high demand".

Those who signed up to nab tickets in the Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale, but were unsuccessful, have to wait for tickets to become available, and there might not even be a general on-sale, due to phenomenal interest.

An email sent to those who tried to bag themselves a seat at one of the hottest tickets in town at the Colosseum inside the world-famous Caesars Palace Hotel next year, began: "Due to extremely high demand for the Adele presale, powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan, you are currently on the waitlist."

If any more tickets are listed, it will be a luck of the draw situation.

It continued: "Should additional tickets become available, registrants will be randomly selected to move off the waitlist and notified via text message.

"Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a Public Onsale."

The run takes place between January 21 and April 16, 2022, with two shows each weekend.

The general on-sale is due to open today (07.12.21).

Before announcing the dates, it had been claimed Adele asked Celine Dion for advice about a Vegas stint.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker played in the US city during a record-breaking four-year run between 2003 and 2007 before returning to perform in Vegas from 2011 to 2019.

And a source recently claimed: "Adele adores Celine. When they met she asked all about how she manages the workload.

"Celine was happy to help and recommend Vegas. Adele wants to be near her LA home so it's a great option."

The 'Easy On Me' hitmaker's latest LP, '30', just broke several records, including becoming the top-selling album in the US after three days.

As well as Vegas, Adele is set to headline two nights at London's American Express presents BST Hyde Park next summer.