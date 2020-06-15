Adele doesn't have the ''stamina'' to go to Glastonbury regularly anymore.

The 32-year-old singer - who has seven-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki - has treasured memories of ''wild'' weekends at the festival and though she always feels a ''connection'' to the site, it's too much for her to deal with every year these days.

She said: ''Glastonbury for me - like many other people I'm sure - isn't just a festival. Some of the most defining moments of my life have happened there, on every level. My happiest, wildest, fondest, weirdest, saddest, never-felt-better, lonely and enlightening moments. But one thing that I've never ever felt there is lost...

''It's like the minute I set foot onto Worthy Farm I feel this mad energy and connection to the place and everyone there. I definitely don't have the ability or stamina to handle going annually any more. But when I do, I still feel it. I feel like I could be a kid again, wandering around and constantly looking for people but not caring.''

The 'Hello' hitmaker headlined the festival in 2016, and though she was terrified before the show, it remains the highlight of her career.

She reflected in 'Glastonbury 50: The Official Story of Glastonbury Festival': ''I felt it when I headlined too, the buzz and calmness of knowing I was somewhere I knew. It made me feel safe and in good hands to face my biggest musical fear. The idea of headlining festivals freaks me out. So. Many. People.

''As nervous as I was, there was no other place I could have done it. There's no place like Glastonbury. It was the absolute highlight of my career and one of the greatest moments of my life.''