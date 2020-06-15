Adele has called for ''persistence for answers [and] action'' over the Grenfell tower tragedy.

The 'Skyfall' hitmaker joined a virtual memorial service for the 72 victims of the London fire on the three-year anniversary of the tragedy on Sunday (14.06.20) and she urged the pressure group Grenfell United to continue to fight for safe homes, justice and change.

She said: ''I want to send my love to all of you today.

''Even though it's so important for us to remember that night, it's also important for us to reflect on where we are now and celebrate the lives that were lived before they were sadly taken that night.

''I think that this year, more than ever, there has never been a more appropriate time for us to truly exercise camaraderie, compassion, open-mindedness and persistence. ''Persistence for answers. Persistence for action.

''It's a fact that human beings are not supposed to be left on our own, we need each other to survive. I truly see in action of the community.

''I can't wait to see you all, I'm thinking of you today more than ever. Stay safe, stay healthy.''

Stormzy also attended the memorial and urged people not to forget the tragedy as he reminded those watching the 'Grenfell United' event on YouTube that there's ''not been any justice''.

He said: ''I said I was just gonna put the camera on and just talk from my heart instead of trying to prepare anything, I didn't want this to sound like it came from anywhere other than my heart.

''To all the people of Grenfell, we're still mourning with you, so to anyone watching this let's use this time, let's use today to stand in solidarity with them and say that we ain't forgotten you. We love you, we're here for you.

''When the Government and powers that be have turned their back on you, we're here. We're here, we've got you, we're not letting this go....

''It's become my duty - and everyone else's duty - to make sure we never forget this. ''Let this be a constant reminder, let this be a constant dark stain on British society in terms of that many lives lost and the world kept moving. There's not been any justice. Let that be a constant reminder.''

The tragic fire saw 72 people lose their lives when flames tore through a 24-storey block of flats in the early hours of 14 June, 2017, which was fuelled by the flammable cladding that lined the building.