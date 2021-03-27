Adam Wingard played out 'Godzilla vs. Kong' fight scenes with action figures.

The 38-year-old director loved getting to go back to his childhood by using toys of the iconic movie monsters to plan out the upcoming blockbuster's epic set pieces.

Speaking to HeyUGuys.com, he said: "It was definitely the closest thing to playing with toys being an adult.

"There was quite a few times in pre-production where I literally had a Godzilla and Kong toy that were basically the right scale for what I was doing.

"Yeah, I would actually play with the toys and play out a couple of moments with that."

Wingard noted that he knows other filmmakers who have taken a similar approach.

He added: "There's nothing wrong with playing with toys!

"And I'm not gonna lie, as an adult, over the years I've always walked past toy aisles when I got to Target or Walmart, and I always think, how unfair is this?

"The only thing I wanted as a kid was to be able to walk into these toy aisles and just buy whatever I wanted.

"And now here I am as an adult and I can actually do that, and I don't have any desire for it anymore."

However, making 'Godzilla vs. Kong' has provided him with an "excuse" to go and look at the toys with a professional interest.

He said: "What's great is this movie has given me an excuse to go back in a toy aisle, because any time I go to Walmart or anything like that, I always have to go and see how the 'Godzilla vs. Kong' toys are doing, or even having that surreal experience of seeing toys of my own movie in there.

"It's actually gotten me hanging out in the toys aisle more - I don't mean that to sound creepy [laughs], but it's really rekindled the spirit I has a kid."