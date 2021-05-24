Adam Wingard is set to direct ‘Hardcore’.

The ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ filmmaker will helm the upcoming action movie for Universal, which is a film adaptation of a comic series co-created by ‘The Walking Dead’ creator Robert Kirkman alongside Marc Silvestri.

‘Hardcore’ is an action and science-fiction thriller, and Kirkman also wrote an original outline for the film version of the story.

The comic – which is rated Mature – follows a soldier as he works to save the world without getting his hands dirty, and the first volume imagines a soldier who can hijack the body of anyone in the world and take control of them to target enemies that normal soldiers can’t.

However, the soldier gets stranded in a body and has just 72 hours to figure out who hijacked the Hardcore program and evade capture from enemies who could be literally anyone.

Alongside directing, Wingard will also co-write the screenplay for ‘Hardcore’ alongside Will Simmons, who previously wrote reboots for ‘Sleepy Hollow’ and ‘Internal Affairs’, as well as adapting ‘Day Men’.

Skybound and Wingard’s Montauk Chair are producing, with Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst also producing on behalf of Skybound.

Wingard will also executive produce, while Universal Pictures’ EVP of Production, Matt Reilly, will oversee the project for the studio.

As of the time of writing, there are no casting announcements for the upcoming production, and there have been no further updates on when ‘Hardcore’ will begin filming, or when it might be released.