Adam Sandler is to star in the Netflix basketball film 'Hustle', which is being produced by NBA icon Lebron James.
Adam Sandler is to star in the Netflix basketball movie 'Hustle'.
According to Variety, the 53-year-old actor is set to play the lead role in the sports flick, which is being produced by NBA legend Lebron James.
The movie focuses on a basketball scout played by Sandler, who discovers a talented player abroad and brings him to the US to prove he can make it in the NBA after previously being fired.
The film will be directed by 'We The Animals' filmmaker Jeremiah Zagar, with Taylor Materne and Will Fetters penning the script.
Sandler's Happy Madison banner will produce with LeBron and Maverick Carter's SpringHill Entertainment company.
The coronavirus crisis means it is not yet known when production will begin on the project and Sandler may shoot another movie before working on 'Hustle'.
After making six movies for the streaming service, which have included 'Uncut Gems' and 'Murder Mystery', Sandler signed a new deal with Netflix in January to make four more films with the company.
Netflix chief Ted Sarandos said: ''Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can't get enough of him. They love his stories and his humour, as we saw with 'Murder Mystery'. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world.''
'The Wedding Singer' star won Best Male Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards in February for his work in 'Uncut Gems' and used his acceptance speech to poke fun at being snubbed by the Academy Awards.
He said: ''A few weeks back when I got quote-on-quote snubbed by the Oscars, it reminded me when I briefly attended highly and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative 'Best Looking'. That accolade was given to a jean jacket wearing douche bag by the name of Skipper Jenkins, but my classmates did honour me with the allegedly less prestigious 'Best Personality'.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) is on his way to becoming the new Woody Allen, which...
Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation...
Ahead of the release of comedy adventure 'Pixels' later this summer, the cast of the...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Back in the eighties, NASA sent a time capsule up into space to connect with...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
Some people are far more important than you might think. For one lowly cobbler, things...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...