Adam Sandler feels he can't ''say no'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 53-year-old comedy star is currently in lockdown with his family due to the health crisis, and Adam has admitted he misses the freedom of being able to decline invitations.

He said: ''I think I'd rather have the ... I like it better [to] say no.

''I like when my wife says, 'Hey, let's go somewhere.' And I go, 'Nah, I don't want to do that.' But I don't like being told by this pandemic you can't go anywhere.

''I like it better, you know ... it's cooler to say no.''

Adam also revealed that fellow movie star Jim Carrey was heavily involved with his last big night out before the lockdown.

He told 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': ''I saw Jim Carrey's movie ['Sonic the Hedgehog'].

''I noticed that people were spread out, there were only a few of us in theatre.

''I was laughing very loud ... I called Carrey from the theatre. I was telling him how funny he was while it was going on. I didn't know it was going to be the last movie I ever saw.''

Adam - who has Sunny, 11, and Sadie, 14, with his wife Jackie - also revealed how lockdown has changed his life at home.

The 'Happy Gilmore' star shared: ''The worst thing about this quarantine, it used to be when I snapped in the house I'd get thrown out. My wife would be like, 'You better go. Get out. You're acting nuts.' And I would leave.

''Now, she's like, 'Get the hell out. Hang on, let me get you a mask and gloves.' And by the time I get the right stuff to leave, she's like, 'Alright, just stay. It doesn't matter, whatever.'''