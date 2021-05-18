Adam Levine helped to "curate" his wife Behati Prinsloo's sneakers collection.

The Maroon 5 frontman recently splashed $11,000 on new trainers at the SoleStage shoe store in Los Angeles, and revealed he's not the only member of his family with the hottest kicks.

Appearing on Complex's YouTube series 'Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma', the host told Adam: "You said that she has a carefully curated collection. Not that many [pairs] as you, but they're all bangers."

To which he replied: "Lowkey, a small collection of 20/10. Just like the greatest shoes.

"I helped curate the collection. She loves Jordans. Jordan 1's are her favourites."

During his shopping trip, the 'Sugar' hitmaker was gutted that a rare pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro Tokyo's were not available in his size, but he did buy them for his 32-year-old model spouse and admitted he was extremely jealousy.

Adam - who has Dusty Rose, four, and Gio Grace, three, with Behati - said: "I'm going to take care of myself, but I got to take care of the kids.

"I got to take the [Air Jordan 1 Retro] Tokyo's off your hands. Sadly, they're not in my size … they're very rare. I'm going to have to stomach [it and buy them for] my wife. She's going to wear them just to p*** me off, and she has every right to do that because she's going to have the dopest shoes ever."

After his bill totalled $11,000, the 42-year-old singer admitted he thought he had done more damage.

He said: "That's not as bad as I thought. I thought it was going to be worse."

Before he quipped: "I got my wife some stuff so it doesn't count."