Maroon 5 have announced new tour dates for 2021 after their 2020 tour was cancelled.

The 'She Will Be Loved' hitmakers were forced to axe their plans to tour North America this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but they remain hopeful they will be able to hit the road in the summer of 2021, as they've now announced the dates of the rescheduled shows.

According to Billboard, tickets and LaneOne Premium Packages purchased for the original 2020 dates will still be honoured for the new dates where possible.

Alongside rescheduling the 2020 dates, the 'Sugar' musicians - comprised of Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton, and Sam Farrar - have also added a new show at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City, which will take place on September 10, 2021.

However, the band have been forced to completely axe shows in Hartford, Connecticut, as well as Flushing, New York.

Hartford ticket holders will receive a refund, whilst those who wanted to see the band in Flushing will receive an email with an opportunity for a pre-sale for the MSG show, or a refund.

For everyone else, the tickets for the MSG show will go on sale on July 24 at 10am EST (5am BST).

Maroon 5's 2021 North American tour will see them play more than 40 shows across the US and Canada, with concerts taking place throughout July, August, September, and the beginning of October.

The band will no doubt be hoping their tour goes more smoothly than their performance at Chile's Viña del Mar festival back in February, where local reporters claimed the band seemed ''reluctant'', whilst frontman Adam Levine was described as ''cold, reluctant and preoccupied''.

Adam later thanked Chile for ''giving him the opportunity to grow''.

He wrote on social media: ''While we can't always make up for our past, we can absolutely try our best to learn from it ... thank you Chile for giving me the opportunity to grow. And to share some amazing memories that we will never forget. (sic)''