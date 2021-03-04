Adam Levine has suggested bands are a "dying breed".

The Maroon 5 frontman - who has Dusty, four, and Gio, three, with wife Behati Prinsloo - has been introducing his youngest daughter to some of the old artists and bands he listened to in the noughties, like Avril Lavigne, and has declared that there "aren't any bands anymore" that are "in the pop limelight" and that makes him "sad".

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, he said: "You look back at that stuff and, it's funny, I've been showing my kid music videos, my little girl. And it's funny how you go back and re-watch like these old videos, and listen to these old songs, and I've been playing her a lot of Avril Lavigne records. Like, dude, 'I'm With You' is like - It's, yeah, that gives you tears. It's crazy, because you don't remember it in the same way, because you took it for granted, because it was like when you were growing up, and it was just part of what you had on the radio. But there's some really great songs that I didn't understand how good they were back then. It's funny, when the first Maroon 5 album came out there were still other bands. I feel like there aren't any bands anymore, you know? That's the thing that makes me kind of sad, is that there were just bands. There's no bands anymore, and I feel like they're a dying breed. And so I kind of, in a weird way, as far as ... I mean, there still are plenty of bands, and maybe they're not in the limelight quite as much, or in the pop limelight, but I wish there could be more of those around."Maroon 5 have just teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion on the track 'Beautiful Mistakes', and confirmed they have completed their follow-up 2017's 'Red Pill Blues'.And the 41-year-old singer has revealed he sent their collaboration to Blink-182's Travis Barker to listen to because he believes it sounds like the pop punk group.He added: "It's funny, actually. I played it when we were recording, and I played it for Travis Barker. And I was like it kind of reminds me of an old Blink record. But I was like I'm going to call it Blink hop, because it's kind of got a Blink feel, and that kind of angstiness, but it also has a hip-hop thing going on, so it's like this weird hybrid of different styles from my past. And he was down.Travis was down. I think he enjoyed it ... what a lot of people don't realise about Blink-182 specifically, because they are who we were talking about, they wrote great songs. Those were great songs. I mean, they were delivered in a fun, silly way, but don't be fooled by the delivery system. Those were great songs."