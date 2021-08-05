Adam Levine displays a pair of Jordan 1s in his kitchen at his luxurious Los Angeles mansion.
Adam Levine has a pair of Jordan 1s on display in his kitchen.
The Maroon 5 frontman, a self-professed "shoe head", and his model wife Behati Prinsloo invited Architectural Digest readers inside their luxurious Pacific Palisades home - which they bought from Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for $32 million in 2019.
And the couple revealed the unusual room they keep a pair of the classic Nike boots on display.
The 42-year-old singer said: "I'm a big shoe head and a shoe collector, and these are just original Jordan 1s.
"I love the aesthetic of a worn-out classic shoe. It's weird that it's in the kitchen, but whatever."
His other half - with whom he has Dusty, four, and Gio Grace, three - added: "We love it."
The 'Beautiful Mistakes' hitmaker also revealed that Kanye West's minimalist closet inspired their walk-in at the Los Angeles pad.
He confessed: "Very shamelessly, the muse for the closet was basically watching the famous David Letterman/Kanye West interview because I saw Kanye's closet and just started to drool."
The couple inviting fans inside their home comes after the 'Sugar' singer revealed he helped to "curate" his wife's sneakers collection.
Adam recently splashed $11,000 on new trainers at the SoleStage shoe store in Los Angeles and revealed he's not the only member of his family with the hottest kicks.
Appearing on Complex's YouTube series 'Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma', the host told Adam: "You said that she has a carefully curated collection. Not that many [pairs] as you, but they're all bangers."
To which he replied: "Lowkey, a small collection of 20/10. Just like the greatest shoes.
"I helped curate the collection. She loves Jordans. Jordan 1's are her favourites."
During his shopping trip, the 'She Will Be Loved' hitmaker was gutted that a rare pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro Tokyo's were not available in his size, but he did buy them for his 33-year-old model spouse and admitted he was extremely jealous.
Adam said: "I'm going to take care of myself, but I got to take care of the kids.
"I got to take the [Air Jordan 1 Retro] Tokyo's off your hands. Sadly, they're not in my size … they're very rare. I'm going to have to stomach [it and buy them for] my wife. She's going to wear them just to p*** me off, and she has every right to do that because she's going to have the dopest shoes ever."
After his bill totalled $11,000, the star admitted he thought he had done more damage.
He said: "That's not as bad as I thought. I thought it was going to be worse."
Before he quipped: "I got my wife some stuff so it doesn't count."
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...
Gretta is a young singer-songwriter who takes to New York with her musician boyfriend Dave...
Dan Mulligan is a former record executive who has just been spectacularly dismissed by the...