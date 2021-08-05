Adam Levine has a pair of Jordan 1s on display in his kitchen.

The Maroon 5 frontman, a self-professed "shoe head", and his model wife Behati Prinsloo invited Architectural Digest readers inside their luxurious Pacific Palisades home - which they bought from Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for $32 million in 2019.

And the couple revealed the unusual room they keep a pair of the classic Nike boots on display.

The 42-year-old singer said: "I'm a big shoe head and a shoe collector, and these are just original Jordan 1s.

"I love the aesthetic of a worn-out classic shoe. It's weird that it's in the kitchen, but whatever."

His other half - with whom he has Dusty, four, and Gio Grace, three - added: "We love it."

The 'Beautiful Mistakes' hitmaker also revealed that Kanye West's minimalist closet inspired their walk-in at the Los Angeles pad.

He confessed: "Very shamelessly, the muse for the closet was basically watching the famous David Letterman/Kanye West interview because I saw Kanye's closet and just started to drool."

The couple inviting fans inside their home comes after the 'Sugar' singer revealed he helped to "curate" his wife's sneakers collection.

Adam recently splashed $11,000 on new trainers at the SoleStage shoe store in Los Angeles and revealed he's not the only member of his family with the hottest kicks.

Appearing on Complex's YouTube series 'Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma', the host told Adam: "You said that she has a carefully curated collection. Not that many [pairs] as you, but they're all bangers."

To which he replied: "Lowkey, a small collection of 20/10. Just like the greatest shoes.

"I helped curate the collection. She loves Jordans. Jordan 1's are her favourites."

During his shopping trip, the 'She Will Be Loved' hitmaker was gutted that a rare pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro Tokyo's were not available in his size, but he did buy them for his 33-year-old model spouse and admitted he was extremely jealous.

Adam said: "I'm going to take care of myself, but I got to take care of the kids.

"I got to take the [Air Jordan 1 Retro] Tokyo's off your hands. Sadly, they're not in my size … they're very rare. I'm going to have to stomach [it and buy them for] my wife. She's going to wear them just to p*** me off, and she has every right to do that because she's going to have the dopest shoes ever."

After his bill totalled $11,000, the star admitted he thought he had done more damage.

He said: "That's not as bad as I thought. I thought it was going to be worse."

Before he quipped: "I got my wife some stuff so it doesn't count."