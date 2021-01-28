Adam Lambert would love to launch his own make-up line.

The 38-year-old singer - who has performed lead vocals in Queen since 2011 - is known for his flamboyant style and more often than not rocks eyeliner.

And after his fellow 'American Idol' alum, Kelly Clarkson, suggested he should start his own cosmetics range, Adam admitted it's something he'd consider venturing into.

The 'New Eyes' star also confessed that he used to be "ashamed" of his freckles and would cover them up.

During his virtual appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' this week, the host gushed: "Look how good you look! Are you ever going to come out with a make-up line? Because you do your make-up so well."

He replied: "I would love to; I think that would be really fun. I was in theatre, so [make-up] was a part of getting ready for the show. I just loved getting to sit in front of the mirror and transform my face and cover up all of my freckles at the time, because I was ashamed for them. I wish I had them today."

The 'Comin in Hot' singer admitted it's "weird” not getting all dressed up amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: "It's sort of a relief because the quarantine 15 is real. I'm wearing sweatpants with elastic waistbands more than I have in my entire life.”

Meanwhile, Queen’s drummer Roger Taylor recently hailed Adam for his Elvis Presley-like aura.

The 71-year-old rock legend said: "He's a complete joy to work with. Incredible voice. Incredible professional. And a great sense of humour, which always makes it more fun for us onstage.

"I can't imagine doing it with anyone else now. He's just great. He's been a joy."

The ‘We Will Rock You’ sticksman says Adam has developed a unique on-stage presence over the years.

He added: "He has this gift. He has this fantastic charisma on-stage, sort of this Elvis thing. It's like Camp Elvis as opposed to Camp David.

"He's just great. I can't say enough great things. He's also a great friend and a neighbour in Los Angeles."