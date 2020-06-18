Adam Lambert has been left ''completely heartbroken'' after he was forced to cancel his European tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Queen's touring frontman was due to embark on the 'Velvet' tour in support of his solo record of the same name this September.

However, due to the ongoing restrictions on mass gathering to help stop the spread of the deadly virus, Adam made the difficult decision to axe the dates completely as he has ''other commitments scheduled'' which make it impossible to reschedule the shows.

In a statement to fans on his social media pages, Adam wrote: ''I am so so sorry and completely heartbroken that we have to cancel the upcoming 'Velvet Tour' in September.

''I have been so excited to the play the new album to you guys - I know we all wanna dance right now!

''However, due to what's best for our health and safety, along with COVID-19 government guidelines across the continent, this has become the only option.

''With a handful of other commitments scheduled, I am sad to say that I won't be able to reschedule these shows.''

Ticketholders will be able to get a full refund from their point of purchase.

The 'For Your Entertainment' singer was due to be performing at Manchester Pride in August as one of only two dates in the UK on the run.

The 'American Idol' alumni was also set to join Queen on 'The Rhapsody Tour' in Europe and the UK, which was due to see the rock legends play six shows at London's The O2 arena this month.

Brian May, Roger Taylor and Adam - who sings in the place of late frontman Freddie Mercury - had planned a mini residency at the North Greenwich venue between June 2 and June 9, before a stop at Manchester Arena on June 11.

However, the tour is postponed until 2021 due to the global health crisis.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Adam launched his own charity to support LGBTQ+ communities of all ages and backgrounds.

The 38-year-old singer founded the Feel Something Foundation after being inspired to do so after hearing the stories and witnessing first-hand the difficulties LGBTQ+ people continue to face all over the world.

As a member of the community himself, Adam is determined to make a difference with his non-profit organisation.

The 'Ghost Town' hitmaker is planning to work with fellow charities which focus on impacting the communities in areas of Education & the Arts; Homelessness; Suicide Prevention & Mental Health to help achieve his goals.

With the help of directors and public funds, Adam hopes to empower the LGBTQ+ community by supporting other charities to build a strong foundation.