Adam Lambert believes Adele made the right decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency.

The 'I Drink Wine' singer faced a backlash when she announced last month she was pulling her US shows because of production issues, just days before the first concert was due to take place, but the 40-year-old star insisted Adele made the right move because fans "deserve better" than an unfinished show.

Describing Adele's tearful Instagram video announcement "heart-wrenching", he told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Adele is so honest and vulnerable, so the video was hard to watch.

“Any artist who has toured understands that sometimes certain things are out of your control.

“She accidentally got into a situation where the show just wasn’t ready.”

Adam added: “I feel, as I’m sure Adele does, that the fans and their experience is what the show is for.

“If the artist is not comfortable with what they are putting out on stage then that affects what the audience gets as well.

"Especially as a solo artist, because it’s all about that person.

“It has to be right, or else it is not going to be what the audience deserves. I’m sure she is doing her best to get it back on track, and everyone will see a great show.”

While Caesar's Palace's Colosseum venue is now booked out for the immediate future with concerts from Keith Urban, Sir Rod Stewart and Sting, they are hoping to bring Adele's residency to the stage this summer, where there is a gap.

Sting plays his last show on 18 June and Rod returns for a second block on 23 September, with Adele's only current commitment being two British Summer Time gigs at London's Hyde Park on 1 and 2 July, so it is viewed as the most likely time for her rearranged shows to take place.

A source said: “That is the scheduling that would make the most sense.

“Talks are ongoing at the moment, and the hope is that Adele’s rearranged dates will be agreed very soon.

“She has made it clear that next year is not an option, and everyone is keen to lock the dates in.”