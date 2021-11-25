'House of Gucci' star Adam Driver has admitted he took home a pair of shoes from the movie's set after filming was completed, but he snubbed the chance to take any of the fashion house's suits.
Adam Driver took a pair of Gucci shoes home from the 'House of Gucci' set, but he snubbed the suits.
The 38-year-old actor plays Maurizio Gucci, one-time head of the fashion house, in the movie, and while he decided to treat himself to a pair of Gucci shoes after filming wrapped, he opted against taking any of the suave suits because he didn't want to feel like his character off-set.
He said: "I didn't take the suits. I took a pair of Gucci shoes.
"I always find from when I work on a movie and you're wearing a costume 14 hours a day for months, always something weird happens where I start to feel like, 'Oh. This is actually who I am. This is my identity. I've been doing it wrong this whole time.'
"And then, you get back to reality and you put the clothes on that you've taken from set, because you're like, 'This is great.' And then you pretty soon are like, 'What? What am I doing? This is not who I am at all.' "
Driver admitted that also happened to him on historical drama movie 'The Last Duel', but joked if he wore his chain mail to the bank staff might think he was about to rob the place.
Speaking to Screen Rant, he added: "And that's what happened with this, regardless if it was Gucci. I mean 'Last Duel', you put chain mail on.
"After a certain point, you're like, 'Actually, think I can kind of pull... You know? I could do this at the bank.'
"And then you get back in reality and realise, 'No, probably people would construe this as robbery.' "
This comes after Driver's 'House of Gucci' co-star Lady GaGa joked she probably "annoyed" him on set by remaining in her Italian accent throughout the motion picture.
Gaga - who portrays Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio - said: "I started in the voice six months before we started shooting and I stayed in it for the whole of filming, which I am sure was super annoying for Adam.
"For me I thought it was harder to go in and out, so I stayed in character."
Gaga - whose parents both have Italian ancestry - admitted she felt "so excited" to work alongside Driver, and that was one of the reasons she signed up for the film.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) is on his way to becoming the new Woody Allen, which...
Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation...
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
Unpredictable filmmaker Jim Jarmusch ricochets from his artful vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive into...
Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) are Portuguese Jesuit priests...
Gifted director Jeff Nichols takes on another genre in his fourth film with actor Michael...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...