Adam DeVine opens up about Kevlin's "out of control" sense of style on 'The Righetous Gemstones.'
Adam DeVine thinks his 'Righteous Gemstones' character has a fashion sense which is "out of control."
The 38-year-old actor - who plays Kelvin in the HBO series which follows a famous yet dysfunctional family of televangelists - described his own sense of style as "normal" and often wonders if his character's wardrobe is "too much."
He said: "His style is out of control. Sarah Trost is our costume designer, and she does an amazing job. She pushes me. I dress in t-shirts and polos, and just normal stuff. I don’t take many huge swings when it comes to my fashions. With Kelvin, that’s all he takes. He’s trying to hit a grand slam, every time he walks out the door. I’m like, 'I don’t know. Is this too much?' And [Sarah] is like, 'It absolutely isn’t!'"
The 'Pitch Perfect' star then went on to explain that when it comes to Kelvin - who is the youngest member of the Gemstone dynasty - it is "really fun" to play a character who is "insane" regarding his sense of style.
He told Collider: "He’s a guy who has so much money that maybe he does buy a leopard print beret and wear that around and act like an Army man for the day. It’s really fun to play a character that is that insane, when it comes to his fashion choices."
Season two of 'The Righteous Gemstones' - which also stars John Goodman and Edi Patterson - started airing on HBO at the beginning of 2022 and the show has already been renewed for a third season, although no specific details regarding dates have been released.
Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO programming said in a statement: "After a season of literal fire and brimstone, blood, sand, and rollerblading, who wouldn't come back for more? The Gemstone family make us laugh like nobody else!"
