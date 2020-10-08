Abbey Clancy' is "so proud" of her daughters for their appearance in a new 'Frozen 2' themed photoshoot.

Nine-year-old Sophia and five-year-old Liberty - the model's eldest children with husband Peter Crouch - dressed as Anna and Elsa and were photographed with other young models by Mary McCartney to show off the new A/W collection and to kick off Frozen Fashion Week.

Abbey said: "Sophia and Liberty are huge Frozen 2 fans and they had so much fun dressing up as Anna and Elsa for Frozen Fashion Week. They have nearly as big an opinion as I do on fashion and I was so proud of them both in front of the cameras. It was a magical day and a special moment for us – all that was missing was my own Elsa dress!”

And Mary had a great time working with the children.

She said: "Growing up I watched every Disney animation film, so this shoot has brought back many fond memories from those times.

"It warmed my heart to spend the day photographing these children playing dress up, and I could see how much they enjoyed being in the Arendelle-inspired world – singing along to the 'Frozen 2' soundtrack, as they modelled the collection.”

The inaugural virtual Frozen Fashion Week is set in the world of Arendelle, andwill see five virtual shows featuring 16 children modelling different outfits from 11 retailers including Disney Store, H&M and George at ASDA.

The shows will be be shown on the Disney Family Facebook channel from 12 October, with the week culminating in a full virtual fashion show on 18 October at 7AM on Disney’s social channels.

Abbey - who also has sons Johnny, two, and Jack, 15 months, with her spouse - recently admitted she has "loved" being at home during lockdown with her family, even though she is exhausted and there are times when the children have "driven [her] mad".

She said: "I've really enjoyed the lockdown. It's such a special thing to pause life and have your husband and your kids with you every single day.

"We're all so busy running around like headless chickens usually so I've been quite grateful for that.

"There's been times where we've been exhausted and the kids are driving us mad but ultimately I've loved it.

"My kids are up at quarter to six and by the time they're all in bed it's eight so we literally have one hour together before I'm snoring my head off."