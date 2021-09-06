Abba have achieved a new record for album pre-orders in the UK.
Abba's new album has surpassed 80,000 pre-orders in the UK within just three days.
The legendary Swedish pop group are set to release 'Voyage' - their first studio album in 40 years - on November 5, and momentum is already building towards the release date of their new record.
Universal Music UK has witnessed its biggest ever album pre-order demand in recent days, and two new singles from the album, 'I Still Have Faith In You' and 'Don't Shut Me Down', are already in the UK top 10 singles chart.
And on Tuesday (07.09.21), tickets are going on sale for ABBA Voyage, the revolutionary new concert that will see the band performing digitally with a live 10-piece band.
The iconic group - which features Agnetha Faltskog, BJORN ULVAEUS, BENNY ANDERSSON and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - will appear in a purpose-built ABBA Arena at the Olympic Park in London from May 27.
The digital versions of ABBA have been created with a team of motion capture experts at Industrial Light & Magic, an innovative company founded by 'Star Wars' creator George Lucas.
Meanwhile, the enduring popularity of the band has also been underlined by new data released by Spotify.
The streaming service has revealed that 18 to 24-year-olds stream the band the most on Spotify, and according to new research, this particular demographic has been streaming more every year, increasing their listening by over 50 percent since 2014.
