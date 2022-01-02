Aaron Sorkin and Warren Beatty's 'Ocean of Storms' "never started" despite 30 years of trying.

The pair teamed up to work on the astronaut project together but Aaron admitted that they have made no progress on the movie.

He told Collider: "It's the movie Warren and I have been making for close to 30 years. I was a punk kid out here to adapt my play, 'A Few Good Men', into the movie, 'A Few Good Men'. And he had seen it and he was impressed with it. I was invited to a dinner at his house, this would've been in 1991, and was terrified. It was Warren Beatty and the kind of people who hang out with Warren Betty. I just happened to mention something. I think it was the first time I was speaking up all night.

"I happened to mention something about the moon and space and NASA and my interest in it. He took me aside, and he said, 'Did you say that on purpose? Did you say that because you know that I have this project?'

"Honestly, I didn't know what he was talking about. What he had was an old script called 'Ocean of Storms', where there was one scene in it that he liked. He felt that the rest didn't work, and he wanted to start over. So I can't tell you how many sandwiches at a deli, Warren and I have had about 'Ocean of Storms'. I'll always love it because it was the thing that started this three-decade friendship with this giant.

"[But] it was never started."

And Aaron's 'Houdini' project with Danny Elfman ran into similar issues.

He said: "Danny Elfman turned into Steven Schwartz. So I started working with, with Steven Schwartz. I was so excited about out that. And it was a complicated project, and basically, Steven and I couldn't find a place to connect on the page. I was writing something from different from what he was writing, and we just couldn't make it work."