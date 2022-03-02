Ariana DeBose is set to make her Marvel debut in 'Kraven the Hunter'.
Ariana DeBose has joined the cast of 'Kraven the Hunter'.
The 31-year-old Golden Globe winner is to star alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the upcoming Marvel movie.
According to Deadline, the 'West Side Story' star will take on the role of Calypso, a voodoo priestess who uses magic potions, and the occasional lover and partner of Kraven (Taylor-Johnson).
Russell Crowe and Fred Hechinger were recently added to the cast, though their roles are being kept under wraps for the time being.
In 2021, it was revealed Aaron had been cast as Kraven in the Sony motion picture, which will be directed by J.C. Chandor.
Kraven is known to be one of Spider-Man's biggest enemies, and he has also clashed with Venom and Black Panther over the years.
The character - who was born Sergei Kravinoff - was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, and first appeared in 1964 Marvel comic 'The Amazing Spider-Man'.
He is a big-game hunter who likes to destroy his prey with his own bare hands, and he has super-strength, speed and senses after taking a herbal potion.
Taylor-Johnson is no stranger to Marvel movies having portrayed Pietro Maximoff/ Quicksilver in 2015's 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'.
In 2016, the star admitted he would love to reprise the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe one day.
He said: "Yeah, absolutely. But I don't have any knowledge I could share with you if did."
However, his chances of playing the character again appear to be slim as Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, previously told fans that Quicksilver is "100 per cent dead" and will not be back "anytime soon".
He said: "Quicksilver is dead, 100 per cent. He's not coming back anytime soon, there are no plans ... No escaping bullets, no retcon, no."
The flick is slated for release on January 13, 2023.
