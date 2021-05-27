Aaron Taylor-Johnson is to lead the cast of 'Kraven the Hunter'.

The 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' actor will portray the titular villain in the Sony motion picture, which will be directed by J.C. Chandor.

Kraven is known to be one of Spider-Man's biggest enemies, and he has also clashed with Venom and Black Panther over the years.

The character - who was born Sergei Kravinoff - was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, and first appeared in 1964 Marvel comic 'The Amazing Spider-Man'.

He is a big-game hunter who likes to destroy his prey with his own bare hands, and he has super-strength, speed and senses after taking a herbal potion.

'Kraven the Hunter' is scheduled to be released on January 13, 2023.

Taylor-Johnson is no stranger to Marvel movies having portrayed Pietro Maximoff/ Quicksilver in 2015's 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'.

In 2016, the star admitted he would love to reprise the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe one day.

He said: "Yeah, absolutely. But I don't have any knowledge I could share with you if did."

However, his chances of playing the character again appear to be slim as Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, previously told fans that Quicksilver is "100 per cent dead" and will not be back "anytime soon".

He said: "Quicksilver is dead, 100 per cent. He's not coming back anytime soon, there are no plans ... No escaping bullets, no retcon, no."

Taylor-Johnson recently starred in 'Tenet' and drama movie 'A Million Little Pieces', which was directed by his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson.