Aaron Eckhart has joined the cast of the action movie 'The Bricklayer', which is being produced by Gerard Butler.
Aaron Eckhart will star in the action movie 'The Bricklayer'.
The 53-year-old actor has joined the cast of the new flick that will be directed by Renny Harlin and is set to start filming in Europe in March.
Millennium Media – known for their work on 'The Expendables' franchise – are producing with Gerard Butler after both collaborated with Aaron on the hit 'Has Fallen' film series.
In the new movie, somebody is blackmailing the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and making it look like the agency is responsible.
As the world begins to unite against the US, the CIA must lure its most brilliant – and rebellious – operative out of retirement, which forces him to confront his chequered past while uncovering an international conspiracy.
Hannah Weg and Matt Johnson have written the screenplay for the film, which is set to shoot at Millennium's Nu Boyana Greece studio and its Nu Boyana facility in Bulgaria.
Harlin said in a statement: "'The Bricklayer' screenplay has the rare combination of well-layered characters, intricate plotting and propulsive action.
"Having spent five years in China, I'm excited to be back making a high-calibre Hollywood action thriller. If there's something I learned from my three Chinese movies, it is the importance of deeply felt emotion. In Aaron Eckhart I have found a first-class dramatic actor, who also has the physicality and charm to bring this iconic character to life."
The movie's executive producer Tanner Mobley added: "This is an incredible opportunity to develop a strong new IP into a potential franchise. Renny Harlin knows how to execute big action, and Aaron Eckhart is such a versatile actor who will bring great depth to this character. We couldn't be more excited to launch this film with our talented team."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
This is such a ripping true story that it can't help but grab hold of...
Chesley Sullenberger has been a pilot all of his adult life. Having had an interest...
It didn't seem possible, but somehow this action movie is even more preposterous than its...
Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Aaron Eckhart and Angela Bassett once again team up in the...
Even with its relentlessly cliched production design (trenchcoats and flickering candles galore), this raucous gothic...
Adam is the original creature created by Dr. Frankenstein 200 years ago and has taken...
As this massive blockbuster thriller progresses, it's impossible not to become amused by how ridiculous...
Ben Logan is a seemingly well-respected former CIA operative working at Halgate Security Systems. His...
President of the United States Benjamin Asher has had enough trauma while being in office,...
Depp's Hunter S Thompson fixation continues with the adaptation of this loosely autobiographical novel. Despite...
Freelance journalist Paul Kemp decides one day that's he had enough of the hectic lifestyle...
How do you defeat an enemy you know nothing about and never planned to fight?...