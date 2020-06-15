Aaron Carter says he's given his fiancée Melanie Martin a ''second chance'' amid news of their engagement.

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker announced he had popped the question to Melanie last week after having previously ended their romance in March during an acrimonious split which saw Melanie was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident and later released on a $50,000 bail.

And following their engagement, Aaron has said he's keen to give their romance a second chance.

He wrote on Instagram: ''I love you 3000 sweetheart. Everybody deserves a second chance. #LøVëWins (sic)''

Aaron, 32, broke the news of their engagement in a separate post last week, in which he also revealed he's eager to talk about his relationship.

He wrote at the time: ''Love wins.#iloveyou3000 #engaged #fiance #ourlovestory.

''For any exclusives please feel free to contact me directly on my engagement with Melanie via EMAIL. I AM my publicist. xoxo #ILoveYou3000 (sic).''

The happy news comes after the couple were struck by tragedy earlier this month, when Aaron revealed Melanie had suffered a miscarriage.

Aaron had originally confirmed Melanie's pregnancy in April shortly after their public split, but spoke out on June 11 to reveal ''stress conditions'' had caused her to lose the baby.

He said: ''She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions. We're gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we're going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her.''

Meanwhile, following Melanie's arrest in March, Aaron took to Twitter to claim Melanie had lashed out at him after he tried to end their romance.

The 'Crush on You' hitmaker wrote: ''#ScornedWomen I hope she gets the help she deserves. I tried to give her a new life.

''wishing her nothing but the best. but I won't stand for #DomesticAssault #Felony charges NOT ME I HAVE no CRIMiNAL record thanks

''so sad, ;( I hope she gets the help she needs. no one deserves domestic abuse female OR MALE #DomesticAbuse #Cheater she literally chocked me out.... i'm devastated (sic)''

Police later confirmed Aaron had marks on his body when they arrived on the scene ahead of Melanie's arrest.