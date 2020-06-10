Aaron Carter's girlfriend has suffered a miscarriage.

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker was set to become a dad for the first time after announcing his girlfriend Melanie Martin was pregnant back in April, but he has now confirmed Melanie has tragically lost their baby.

In a live video, Aaron said: ''She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions. We're gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we're going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her.''

Aaron, 32, originally announced Melanie's pregnancy after showing his followers a positive pregnancy test during an Instagram Live session.

He said at the time: ''Obviously I have a baby on the way. I'm going to be a busy father for sure. This is the official announcement, we're pregnant.''

The singer said he was determined to be a ''good dad'', and although the couple only went public with their relationship in January, he insisted the baby was planned.

He added: ''This is what we both want. We both were trying for it. I'm just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad.

''I'm focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn't necessarily just music. Family is most important to me.''

Meanwhile, back in March, Melanie was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident and was later released on $50,000 bail.

Aaron claimed his partner scratched him during the altercation and police later confirmed he did have marks on his body when they arrived at the house.

After Melanie was arrested, the 'Crush on You' hitmaker took to social media to speak in more detail about the altercation, in which he suggested she lashed out after he ended their romance.

He wrote in a series of tweets: ''#ScornedWomen I hope she gets the help she deserves. I tried to give her a new life.

''wishing her nothing but the best. but I won't stand for #DomesticAssault #Felony charges NOT ME I HAVE no CRIMiNAL record thanks

''so sad, ;( I hope she gets the help she needs. no one deserves domestic abuse female OR MALE #DomesticAbuse #Cheater she literally chocked me out.... i'm devastated (sic)''