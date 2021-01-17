Aaliyah’s estate has insisted they are working hard to “resolve all the issues in freeing her music” for use on streaming services.

The late R&B legend - whose full name was Aaliyah Haughton - tragically passed away at the age of 22 in a plane crash in 2001.

And after her estate said in August last year it was working to bring her entire back catalogue to streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, they have now updated fans on the situation surrounding the task.

Posting on Twitter on Saturday (16.01.21) – which would have been Aaliyah’s 42nd birthday – they wrote: "We hear you and we see you. While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah's music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control and, unfortunately, take time. Our inability to share Aaliyah's music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah's music."

The estate went on to say they are also planning to “release unique and exciting projects to keep Aaliyah's legacy and light shining”, and are still working to get her back catalogue cleared for use on streaming services as soon as possible.

They added: "In the meantime, however, we are working diligently to protect what is in our control - Aaliyah's brand, legacy, and intellectual property. In doing so, we will continue to release unique and exciting projects to keep Aaliyah's legacy and light shining. While we understand this may be challenging, we need the support of the fans Aaliyah loved so dearly, until we can resolve all the issues in freeing her music. Undoubtedly, we understand how frustration can lead to angry and disappointment. However, we ask all of you for your continued support and love as we aim to achieve these goals for all of you and our babygirl. We appreciate you."

Aaliyah’s debut album, ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number’, is already widely available on major streaming services, but several of her other releases – including her 1996 follow-up, ‘One in a Million’, and her 2001 self-titled album – remain unavailable.