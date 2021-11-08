Tributes continue to pour in for late 808 State star Andrew Barker, who has died aged 53.

The influential Manchester electronic music group - who are credited with pioneering the acid house sound - announced the sad news that the bassist and keyboard player passed away on their social media pages, and they remembered Andy for the "joy he brought through his personality and music".

A tweet read: "Its with a heavy heart to inform you of the passing of Andrew Barker .

"His family and friends asks that people respect their privacy at this time but remember him for the joy he brought through his personality and music. You’ll be sadly missed (sic)."

A cause of death is not known at this time.

Among those to pay tribute to Andrew include fellow Manchester stars, Liam Gallagher and Happy Mondays singer Rowetta.

The former Oasis frontman simply tweeted: "Andy barker RIP. (sic)"

Rowetta added: "Absolutely heartbreaking news. Love you & will miss you Andy Barker @state808."

Author and DJ Dave Haslam wrote: "So sad to hear this about Andy Barker of 808 State. I first met him 35 years ago. He was a bringer of joy, a totally delightful fella."

808 State formed in 1988 and originally comprised of Graham Massey, Martin Price, and Gerald Simpson.

Andrew and Darren Partington, aka Spinmasters, who played keys, congas, and electronic drums, joined a year later after Gerald quit to start his solo career as A Guy Called Gerald.

Darren had a stint in jail and quit in 2015.

Their best-known tracks include commercial hit 'Pacific State', 'In Yer Face' and 'The Only Rhyme That Bites'.

New Order's Bernard Sumner, Elbow's Guy Garvey, and Bjork were among the artists to collaborate with 808 State.

The group - who put out their debut album 'Newbuild' in 1988 - released their latest LP, 'Transmission Suite', in 2019.

It marked their seventh studio album.