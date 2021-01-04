50 Cent left it very, very late in the day to be releasing new material in 2020 but he just made it under the wire with 'Part Of The Game'. His new song was released on December 30th and the accompanying video just a few days later.
'Part Of The Game' featuring fellow rapper NLE Choppa and rising star Rileyy Lanez is 50's first release since his 2019 album, 'Solid Gold Rhymes' and his first single since his hook up with Ed Sheeran and Eminem on the far from usual track 'Remember The Name'.
'Part Of The Game' is something of a return to form for 50 Cent with his fans already citing it as a triumph. On his latest single 50 seems to have captured a vibe and a spirit that pervades his new song with a brilliant R&B backbone that brings funk and soul together with 50 Cent's Hip-Hop.
The up-tempo beat is matched by the feel-good nature of the song and is enhanced exponentially by the introduction of Rileyy Lanez who provides a sublime vocal to the mix. The 19 year old singer-songwriter lifts the song and makes it anything but ordinary. Lanez manages to not only bring an effortless R&B cool to the song but she also gives it more of a contemporary, and commercial platform.
The video for 'Part Of The Game', co-directed by 50 Cent himself, is more old school, where 50 has surrounded himself with old Beamers and Saab's as he tells his story of the South Side, what goes down there and how it's all 'Part Of The Game'. Nice to have you back in the game 50.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
When a Christmas tradition becomes a political protest.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
From Fiona Apple to Laura Marling, women have come out on top this year.
The ace partnership between filmmaker Paul Feig and actress Melissa McCarthy evolves into something formidable...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
An almost ridiculously strong cast and a witty script by the writer of Crazy Stupid...
This lively and engaging documentary may be set out like an informercial, but it teaches...
Jack Halcombe is an Alaskan State Trooper who determinedly sets out to find a serial...
Even though this crime thriller is based on a true story, it never feels remotely...
Ray Breslin is an expert in structural-security and has been able to break out of...
Jeremy Coleman is a firefighter who is looking forward to a night of celebrations with...
Working in television is a cut-throat industry, keep your figures up or get out. After...
Yet another retread of the Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, this London crime caper...
Watch the trailer for Dead Man Running Mr Thigo is a man you don't want...