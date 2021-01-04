Artist:
Song title: Part Of The Game ft. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

50 Cent left it very, very late in the day to be releasing new material in 2020 but he just made it under the wire with 'Part Of The Game'. His new song was released on December 30th and the accompanying video just a few days later. 

'Part Of The Game' featuring fellow rapper NLE Choppa and rising star Rileyy Lanez is 50's first release since his 2019 album, 'Solid Gold Rhymes' and his first single since his hook up with Ed Sheeran and Eminem on the far from usual track 'Remember The Name'. 

'Part Of The Game' is something of a return to form for 50 Cent with his fans already citing it as a triumph. On his latest single 50 seems to have captured a vibe and a spirit that pervades his new song with a brilliant R&B backbone that brings funk and soul together with 50 Cent's Hip-Hop. 

The up-tempo beat is matched by the feel-good nature of the song and is enhanced exponentially by the introduction of Rileyy Lanez who provides a sublime vocal to the mix. The 19 year old singer-songwriter lifts the song and makes it anything but ordinary. Lanez manages to not only bring an effortless R&B cool to the song but she also gives it more of a contemporary, and commercial platform. 

The video for 'Part Of The Game', co-directed by 50 Cent himself, is more old school, where 50 has surrounded himself with old Beamers and Saab's as he tells his story of the South Side, what goes down there and how it's all 'Part Of The Game'. Nice to have you back in the game 50.  

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

50 Cent - Part of the...

Elle Varner - Birthday ft. 50...

50 Cent - Red Carpet Interview...

Southpaw

Spy

The Prince

50 Cent - Irregular Heartbeat Ft.Jadakiss...

50 Cent - Hustler

The Frozen Ground

Escape Plan