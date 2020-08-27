Rap star 50 Cent has claimed he's immune to cancel culture.
The 45-year-old rap star doesn't think he can be cancelled, and he doesn't care whether people love him or hate him.
50 - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - said: ''I'm an entertainer, so to entertain is, I believe, to provoke emotion.
''I don't believe I can be cancelled. They gotta go to jail to get cancelled, they gotta shoot a girl. You gotta do something extremely bad to be cancelled, and I think it's so unfair to the people that are cancelled.''
50 also believes that heterosexual males are the biggest target of cancel culture.
He told Variety: ''If you say something about someone who chooses something different, there's organisations set up to start sending things around to get signatures and stuff.
''And tell me this, as a heterosexual male, who's going to send things around to get signatures based on your failures? There's no one. There's no organisation.
''Certain demographics have been conditioned because they've been taken advantage of in the earliest stages. Once inferior, now they're superior because we have no organisation. The biggest target is heterosexual males in general.''
Meanwhile, 50 has urged the US to focus its attention on tackling problems such as poverty and homelessness.
The 'In da Club' hitmaker said: ''The top guys, the leading shareholders, the major corporations around here, if you took 10 percent of what they have, it wouldn't change one percent of anything that goes on in their lives. There would still be the same lifestyle, their entire life. Right?
''We wouldn't even have a homeless issue. This is what the fight is about, the whole major issue ... is between Democrats and Republicans.''
