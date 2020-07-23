50 Cent has backed Kim Kardashian West amid Kanye West's recent Twitter rants against her, saying she is being ''very understanding''.

The 45-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share a statement by Kim, in which she spoke out in defence of her husband after he went on two tweeting tirades this week - during which he claimed he has been trying to divorce his wife - but 50 has publicly supported her while taking a swipe at Kanye.

The 'In da Club' hitmaker - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - captioned his post: ''This was cool she's being very understanding because ya man is bugged out. (sic)''

In Kim's statement, she described Kanye as a ''brilliant but complicated person'', and spoke about his bipolar disorder publicly for the first time.

She wrote: ''As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health.

''But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health. Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.

''I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who, on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.

''Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions. Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true. We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. (sic)''

Kim's comments came after Kanye tweeted about trying to end his marriage after learning that his wife had met fellow rapper Meek Mill in a hotel room, and he also likened Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

In a series of tweets, he wrote: ''I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform' (sic)''

''Meek is my man and was respectful That's my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them???

''I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night ... Kris Jong-Un Lil baby my favorite rapper but won't do a song wit me (sic)''