50 Cent has apologised to Megan Thee Stallion for sharing memes that mocked her recent shooting.

The 25-year-old rap star underwent surgery earlier this month after being shot in her feet, and 50 has now expressed his regret at sharing two memes that made light of the incident.

The 'In da Club' hitmaker - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - said via Instagram: ''Damn I didn't think this s*** was real, It sounded so crazy. @theestallion I'm glad your feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn't have done that if I knew you was really hurt. Sorry. (sic)''

50 - who was shot nine times himself back in 2000 - also reposted a video clip in which Megan, 25, bemoaned people creating ''painting fake-a** narratives'' about the shooting incident.

Megan previously took to social media in a bid to clarify what happened during the attack.

The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker - who had to undergo surgery to have bullets removed from her feet - explained on Instagram: ''I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.''

Megan admitted she felt fortunate to have survived the shooting and revealed she's expected to make a ''full recovery'' from her injuries.

She said: ''I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.''

Megan also described what happened as a ''blessing in disguise''.

She wrote in her caption: ''I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.''