5 Seconds of Summer star Luke Hemmings has announced his debut solo album.

The 24-year-old frontman has recently signed to Sony Music and has given fans a taste of what's to come with his debut solo single, 'Starting Line', out now.

The ballad comes after the 'Youngblood' singer recently popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Sierra Deaton.

Luke's album, 'When Facing The Things We Turn Away From', is set to follow on August 13.

Speaking of the new track and the theme of the upcoming record, he said: “'Starting Line' discusses missing various memories.

"You’re reflecting on your youth and all of the madness and craziness. It’s like you’re forgetting so many pieces of your life - not from vices or anything - but from the sheer volume. I had to figure out how to fill a lot of gaps for myself in a positive way. It’s the human condition to change everything up after so long. A lot of the album deals with the idea time is slipping away from you.”

Luke is not the first member of the boy band to go solo.

Ashton Irwin, the band's drummer, released his debut LP 'Superbloom' in October.

5 Seconds of Summer's last studio album was 2020's 'Calm'.

Meanwhile, guitarist Michael Clifford previously admitted he thinks the coronavirus is a "cool test" for bands to try and "push them creatively".

The 'Wildflower' hitmaker admitted it was tough in lockdown without his band members - also including Calum Hood - but it gave them a new challenge.

He said: "I think it's been a cool test for bands and artists to have to do things out of their own home. I feel like it's pushed everyone creatively, but I would be lying if I said that I wasn't looking forward to just getting in a room with everyone again and actually being able to play instruments and just feel the presence of the band. It's been interesting to try to push the boundaries of how you connect with people [when] you only have the internet. Usually, we're just so used to physically flying to another country, like, 'Hello, we're all here.'"