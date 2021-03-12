5 Seconds of Summer have split from their US record label and management team.

The 'No Shame' group - which includes Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin - have parted company from Interscope and Modest Management, a spokesperson for the label confirmed to Variety.

Details for the behind-the-scenes change are not currently available, and it is unclear if the band have a new US team lined up.

Last month, the quartet made the decision to postpone their Australian leg of their 'No Shame' tour again, after the coronavirus pandemic previously forced them to move their homecoming shows from last year until March.

There are currently no new dates scheduled but the group plan to tie the 10 shows into their 10th anniversary plans towards the end of the year.

In a statement issued on their social media pages, the 'Youngblood' hitmakers said: “In the best interest of fan safety, we have decided to reschedule our upcoming Australian dates to later in the year. Please hold on to your tickets.

“Sorry for the wait, but we’re so excited that the new dates coincide with our 10th anniversary and we get to spend it at home.”

The group released their fourth studio album, 'CALM', last March, while drummer Ashton dropped his debut solo album, ‘Superbloom’, in October.

And he teased that he and his bandmates were planning to hit the studio to work on new music this year.

He said at the time: “I’ve always been really driven in pushing that band into the stratosphere. I’ve been every almost every place on earth and told them that I give a f*** about being in 5 Seconds of Summer.

“There are only positives. We have plans to get in the studio and charge into our decade-anniversary with new music, which is [in 2021].”