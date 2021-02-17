5 Seconds of Summer have delayed their Australian tour until "later in the year".

The pop rock band - comprising Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin - had already moved the 'No Shame Tour' dates from winter 2020 to March, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but now they've taken the decision to reschedule the shows again, because it's "in the best interest of fan safety".

Though there are no new dates available at the time of writing, the four-piece have said the 10-date run will now coincide with their 10th anniversary towards the end of 2021.

In a statement issued on their social media pages, the 'Youngblood' hitmakers said: “In the best interest of fan safety, we have decided to reschedule our upcoming Australian dates to later in the year. Please hold on to your tickets.

“Sorry for the wait, but we’re so excited that the new dates coincide with our 10th anniversary and we get to spend it at home.”

The group released their fourth studio album, 'CALM', last March, while drummer Ashton dropped his debut solo album, ‘Superbloom’, in October.

And he teased that he and his bandmates were planning to hit the studio to work on new music this year.

He said at the time: “I’ve always been really driven in pushing that band into the stratosphere. I’ve been every almost every place on earth and told them that I give a f*** about being in 5 Seconds of Summer.

“There are only positives. We have plans to get in the studio and charge into our decade-anniversary with new music, which is [in 2021].”