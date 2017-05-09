New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel has welcomed her second child with husband Jacob Pechenik - a son. The star’s new baby joins his mum, dad and big sister who arrived almost two years ago.

Zooey and Jacob are now parents to two young children

US Weekly broke the news of the new arrival - who is reported to have arrived last week - and revealed his name: Charlie Wolf.

A rep for the actress confirmed the news and said: "Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family."

During her pregnancy, Deschanel was spotted filming her hit comedy, New Girl - in which she plays the title character - and showing off her bump on set.

MORE: Zooey Deschanel Files Compliant Against Former Managers

Charlie Wolf joins Zooey, 37, and Jacob’s first child, a daughter, Elsie Otter, who was born in July 2015.

The actress and her producer husband surprised fans in August 2015 by revealing they had welcomed the little girl a month before and that they had secretly got married in Texas two months prior to that.

She also revealed why the pair had picked such an unusual middle name for their first child and said that both she and Jacob love wild animals and that they felt they could "go a little wild" with the middle name - something the couple seem to have done with their newest addition.

MORE: Zooey Deschanel Disappointed At Lack Of Baby Privileges On Planes

During her first pregnancy, Deschanel revealed she had struggled to give up some of her favorite foods when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s chat show.

The Elf actress said: "You can’t have sushi. You can’t have cheese that tastes good.

"You can have a little bit [of coffee], but I would have, like, four cups a day. And now I can have a half cup, which is a joke! It’s a total joke!"