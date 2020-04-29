Zooey Deschanel's life is filled with ''love and joy'' thanks to Jonathan Scott.

The 'New Girl' star shared a touching tribute to her ''wonderful'' boyfriend to mark the 'Property Brothers' star's 42nd birthday on Tuesday (28.04.20).

Alongside a black and white photo in which she kissed Jonathan on the cheek, Zooey wrote: ''This amazing person makes me truly happy every single day and fills my life with love and joy. Happy birthday @mrsilverscott! You are one of a kind wonderful. So happy I get to make your birthday cake.(sic)''

The couple have been dating since meeting on the set of 'Carpool Karaoke' last August and Jonathan recently admitted he was flirting so much, producers had to edit out a lot of comments.

He explained: ''We like to joke because we met on 'Carpool Karaoke' and I was pretty chill and she was being super-friendly and a little flirty, [but] she's like, 'What are you talking about? You were super-flirty'.

''I'm like, 'No, no, no, you were more flirty.' The producers came back and said that I was flirting so bad that they had to edit down the cut, so when you watch 'Carpool Karaoke', it looks like she's a little more [flirty] but apparently if you watch the full cut, it would be me. I'm smoother in my head than I am in real life.''

Zooey went public with her romance with Jonathan just one week after she announced she and husband Jacob Pechenik - the father of her kids Elsie Otter, four, and Charlie Wolf, two - had split after four years of marriage.

And the new couple found it funny when fans were shocked to see them together.

Jonathan said previously: ''I don't think it was expected.

''You know, what's really funny to me is, yeah, you see online and on social media, the internet is obsessed and keeps posting [about us], but the funniest thing is everyone's like, 'She's dating who?!'''