Zoe Saldana believes it will be difficult for the entire cast of 'Avengers: Infinity War' to meet one another on set.
The 38-year-old actress plays the role of Gamora in the movie, and she thinks where the forthcoming movie features a ''huge cast'' and the plots are ''big and dense'' it will be difficult for everyone involved in the production to get to know everyone.
Speaking about the latest installment, which is set for release next year, told Balance magazine: ''So far, because it's such a huge cast and the plots are so big and dense, I don't think that a lot of characters are going to get the opportunity to meet.''
And the brunette beauty ''appreciates'' being involved in such popular fantasy films including 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Star Trek', although she has yet to be confirmed, or asked, to star in the fourth 'Star Trek'.
Speaking about her movie projects, she explained: ''I just appreciate the fact that I was working with the 'Guardians'. That's as much as I can say.
''['Star Trek'] Nobody's called me.''
Although Zoe claims she has yet to be asked to star in the follow-up to 'Star Trek', she has hinted she would happily make a comeback if she was asked.
She said: ''I hope they do [ask her to return].''
