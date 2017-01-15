The actress thinks Hollywood is to blame for the republican election victory.
Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana has raised a few eyebrows, by saying she believes Hollywood has 'bullied' Donald Trump.
The actress is not a supporter of the president-elect, however she believes that Hollywood's attitude to Trump during the election created 'empathy' for him among a large group of American voters.
Zoe Saldana has criticized Hollywood for ‘bullying’ Donald Trump
Speaking to AFP, Saldana said: "We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies.
"We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong... and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises."
Saldana's comments came just days after Nicole Kidman faced similar backlash for saying it was time Americans got behind Trump, during an appearance on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire show.
"I just say he's now elected and we as a country need to support whoever's the president because that's what the country's based on," Kidman said. "However that happened, he's there, and let's go."
However Kidman later clarified her remarks in an interview with Access Hollywood. “I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy, and the American constitution. It’s that simple,” she said.
“I’m just, I’m out of it now. That’s what I said. It’s that simple.”
