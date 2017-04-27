While 'Guardians of the Galaxy' fans are eagerly anticipating some kind of romantic moment to happen between Peter Quill and Gamora, Zoe Saldana has different ideas about their relationship. According to her, love is the last thing on the cards for her feisty character.

Zoe Saldana at 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' screening

Saving the world brought the Guardians together as friends, as we are about to see in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', but it was clear that Chris Pratt's character Peter Quill felt something different for one of his newfound teammates. However, love isn't something that Gamora is all too familiar with; she's already having enough trouble trying to find love for herself after her past wrongdoings.

'I think he likes her more than she likes him, for sure', said Gamora actress Zoe Saldana. 'But I don't think it's because he's not the one for her, according to her, I just don't think she's thought that far. Love for herself, right now she's trying to make amends with all the wrong that she's done. The last thing she feels she deserves is love from a partner. So Quill takes the position in her brain as just a family member.'

Watch the trailer for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' here:

From 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' trailers, we know that Quill's feelings for Gamora have become quite obvious to the other members of the group, particularly Drax, but we are yet to see how their relationship will develop. Of course, a third movie is on the cards so there's still plenty of time.

Zoe Saldana is set to reprise her 'Guardians' role in 'Avengers: Infinity War' next year, and she's also signed on to return as Neytiri in the forthcoming three 'Avatar' sequels. This year sees her lend her voice to the animation 'My Little Pony: The Movie', and star in graphic novel thriller 'I Kill Giants'. Plus, she's been announced to appear in a new supernatural thriller called 'Dominion' and a CIA drama entitled 'Hummingbird'.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 5th 2017.