Zoe Kravitz has just thrown some serious shade at Lily Allen, claiming that the singer “attacked” her with a non-consensual kiss.

The 29 year old actress, who appears in the new Fantastic Beasts film The Crimes of Grindelwald, was referred to Allen’s recent memoir ‘My Thoughts Exactly’ in regard to a kiss that apparently happened between them back in 2014.

During Kravitz’s appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ on Tuesday (November 13th), alongside co-star Eddie Redmayne, a viewer called in and brought up the alleged kiss in a question to her.

“I was wondering if Lily Allen warned you that she was going to write about the two of you kissing in her autobiography, and how did that come about?” the fan asked.

Zoe Kravitz slammed Lily Allen's kiss claims

Kravitz first threw some hilarious shade, asking “Who’s Lily Allen?” She then replied: “If by kissing she means, like, attacking, then yes, she kissed me.”

When host Cohen followed up by asking her, “Did you read the book?”, Kravitz unleashed a savage burn by saying: “I don’t think anybody read the book.” Cue massive applause from the audience.

An excerpt from 33 year old Allen’s memoir, published earlier this year, hinted that the incident happened while she was on her North American tour for her last album, Sheezus.

“For my New York shows, Zoë Kravitz and her band Lolawolf supported me, so I got to know Zoë a bit. We became friends. Later in the tour, when we were in Washington, the girls and their nanny, Jess, came out to visit me for a few days, but I had to go back to New York for a day or so for work. Zoë and I went out partying and ended up kissing. I heard that later that same night she’d got down with A$AP Rocky. Go girl, I thought.”

