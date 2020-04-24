Zoe Kravitz has revealed 'Big Little Lies' season two was supposed to end with a shock death but insisted it wouldn't have been her character who met their demise.
Zoe Kravitz has revealed 'Big Little Lies' season two was supposed to end with a shock death.
The drama ended with the 31-year-old star's character, Bonnie, deciding to confess to killing Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) at the end of the first series and being accompanied to the police station by the rest of the Monterey Five, but the actress has revealed that wasn't the original ending that had been planned.
She said: ''There's a big thing that got changed.
''There was someone that was supposed to die, but it wasn't me, but I don't know what I'm allowed to say, so I don't know. But someone did die.''
However, Zoe thinks the ending that was filmed was very appropriate for the series.
She added in an interview on Vanity Fair's 'Little Gold Men' podcast: ''But I think the way we ended the season was obviously really intriguing, but also everyone got to come together and I think that felt important to everybody because I think that was one of the most powerful things about the end of season one, is these women and our stories are all quite separate, but kind of finally coming together at the end.
''So I think that was the reason we went in the direction we did. But I would love to do another season.''
Although there has been no confirmation there will be a third series of the show, Zoe would love to reprise the role and work with the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern again.
She said: ''I love that show. I love those people. And I love the response. I love how passionate people are about that show. It makes going to work so much better when you know that people are rooting for you and excited for the thing that you're working on.''
