Zoe Ball has announced her return to weekend television with a new chat show on ITV due to air on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The 47 year old, whose recent TV appearances have been on the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’, will be fronting an hour-long chat show on weekend mornings. Episodes will feature conversations with celebrity guests, as well as live musical performances from new artists and established singers.

In a statement released on Wednesday (March 21st), Ball said: “I am super excited to return to weekend morning television (a few years on) with a glorious mix of all the things I love - live music from your favourite music stars, great chat with stars of television and big screen and new exciting authors.”

“Think of our show as your televisual weekend supplement. Your one-stop shop for all you need in the world of entertainment and leisure.”

Those of you with long enough memories will remember that Ball co-hosted Saturday morning kids’ show ‘Live and Kicking’ with Jamie Theakston between 1996 and 1999. She has regularly done radio work, presenting long-running shows on BBC Radio 1 and 2.

Ball, who was previously married to British dance producer Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) and shares two children with him, was recently left devastated after the death of her boyfriend Billy Yates, who committed suicide in May last year after reportedly falling victim to a financial scam.

She is due to appear on BBC One’s ‘Sport Relief’ programme tonight, documenting her 350 mile charity bike ride from Blackpool to Brighton which she undertook to raise funds and awareness for mental health issues.

