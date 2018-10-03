Zoe Ball has been revealed as Chris Evans’ replacement as the host of BBC Radio 2’s breakfast show, taking over the role next year when Evans steps down.

The 47 year old presenter, who has formerly hosted Radio 1’s morning show and fronted ‘Strictly Come Dancing’s spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’, revealed on Wednesday (October 3rd) that she’ll be stepping in to Evans’ shoes from January 2019. As such, she’ll be the first female presenter of Radio 2’s flagship breakfast show, the most popular radio programme in Britain.

“To be the first woman to present this very special show is both an honour and privilege,” Ball announced. “Believe me, I'm not underestimating the enormity of the task ahead, to follow not one but two of my broadcasting idols, into such a well-loved show is somewhat daunting.”

Zoe Ball will be hosting Radio 2's breakfast show from January 2019

“I hope, in the same way that Chris made this show his own after taking over from the wonderful Sir Terry Wogan, that with a top team alongside me, I can bring the fabulous Radio 2 audience a show they want to wake up to.”

Evans, after having taken over the show way back in 2010 from Wogan, announced in September that his eight-year stint would be coming to an end in the new year.

He was joined on Wednesday morning by his successor, with Ball commenting on how it felt to be taking on such a prestigious radio job.

“This is bonkers. I am a crazy mix of elation and wanting to burst into tears but thrilled,” she told Evans. “If we go back to mic drop moment of you saying you were going […] I didn’t expect to get the call but getting a call was an amazing thing.”

Ball also revealed that it was her teenage son Woody – whom she shares with ex-husband Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) - who encouraged her to “not even think about it” and say yes to taking on the job, joking that “someone will listen”.

