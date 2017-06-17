Hitting movie theatres at the beginning of next month, 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' will serve as the first solo film for the web-slinging superhero in which the titular character is a part of the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Tom Holland's portrayal of Spidey already introduced in recent MCU flick 'Captain America: Civil War', fans have already been given a taste of what to expect from the wise-cracking hero.

Zendaya at the 2016 MET Gala

It's fair to say that the history of Spider-Man movies is a little all over the place. The original trilogy was for the most part a big success, with actor Tobey Maguire heading up proceedings. Then came the two 'Amazing Spider-Man' films with Andrew Garfield, which didn't do quite as well. Now, Holland takes over the superhero mantle, and whilst his success remains to be seen, an opening weekend of $100 million is expected in the US alone. It's looking likely this version of Spider-Man could be the most beloved to-date.

Of course, Holland isn't the only person making up the cast of 'Homecoming', with an array of big talents also on board. One of those is Zendaya, who's rumoured to be playing the daughter of the film's primary antagonist Adriana Toomes, aka the Vulture. As Michelle Toomes, she's impressed film director Jon Watts.

Tom Holland stars as friendly neighbourhood superhero, Spider-Man

Admitting that she "looked like a completely different person" in her initial audition for the film, Watts praised Zendaya as an "amazingly technical character," comparing her to 'The Breakfast Club's Ally Sheedy.

He added in a chat with Vogue: "It makes me feel like such a bozo when I'm in front of someone who is that young and already just so good at what they do."

Hearing this sort of praise from a director not only has to be incredibly heartwarming for Zendaya, but also acts as inspiration for potential fans of the movie to go and pick up a ticket. It's going to be very interesting to see what the young talent brings to her role in the flick...

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' hits cinemas across the UK on July 7, 2017.