Artist:
Song title: A Whole New World (End Title from Aladdin)
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Soundtrack

Zayn teams up with Californina reality show finalist Zhavia Ward on a cover of one of the best Disney songs of all time 'A Whole New World'. This is a the end title from the forthcoming live action re-boot of Aladdin, which has been directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Naomi Scott, Will Smith and Mena Massoud.

