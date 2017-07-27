Zayn Malik has admitted that he is still facing an ongoing battle with anxiety and self-confidence problems, saying that he’s in the process of “working through certain issues”.

The 24 year old former One Direction star, who revealed his personal struggles in an upfront interview early last year when he cancelled a number of solo gigs, has said that most of those problems stem from how he wants to put himself across in public and how he thinks he’ll be perceived.

“I always feel like I'm trying to work through whatever certain issues are around certain subjects,” he said during a new video interview with Vogue. “For me personally, it comes from a place of not wanting to come across as an over-arrogant person that takes themselves too seriously.”

Zayn Malik revealed his anxiety issues are ongoing

“I'm not always trying to be pretentious or say something that is going to change the world, I feel like I'm one voice among millions,” the ‘Pillow Talk’ singer added.

Despite being a world-famous pop star, and dating a supermodel, Zayn also said that he often struggles to be sociable. “I'm not a very outgoing social person like in terms of a big group of people.”

“You know when we're getting ready to put the second album out, people are going to start seeing me a bit more,” he finished.

Having quit 1D over two years ago, upon the release of his debut solo album Mind of Mine Zayn was very forthright about the impact of life within the band, revealing that he developed an eating disorder because of his desire for control within a lifestyle that was ordered for him closely on the road.

“Every area of my life was so regimented and controlled, it was the one area where I could say, 'No, I'm not eating that',” he told Sunday Times Style over a year ago. “Once I got over the control, the eating just came back into place. I came back to the UK and spent some time with my mum and got some TLC, and she cooked me food and I got back in touch, mentally, with a lot of the things I'd lost.”

