Former One Direction star and super solo artist Zayn Malik has revealed he no longer identifies as a Muslim because he doesn't believe in 'any of it'. The 25-year-old has said he is not a practising Muslim any more and does not believe in 'any' of the religion.

Speaking to British Vogue, the Pillowtalk hitmaker said he had a 'spiritual belief' in a God but he didn't endorse any Muslim practices such as daily prayer or eating halal meat.

He said instead of all the intricacies of Muslim practices, he believed in being a good person.

He said: "I don’t believe you need to eat a certain meat that’s been prayed over a certain way, I don’t believe you need to read a prayer in a certain language five times a day.

"I don’t believe any of it. I just believe if you’re a good person everything is going to go right for you."

Zayn's father Yaser is British-Pakistani and his mother Trisha converted to Islam when she met him, with the couple raising their children Muslim.

However, he told the publication his family were happy with his choice. The star said that it was 'really easy' for him to drop the religion with his family, after previously attending mosque and studying Islam while growing up.

He said his parents had always given him and his siblings the option to choose for themselves.

The former X Factor star had celebrated Eid al-Adha, also called the Festival of Sacrifice, with his family and supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 23, in August.

Eid al-Adha marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage - which is one of the five pillars of Islam - and Muslims celebrate the day with food, gifts, prayers and family gathering.

Gigi, who also celebrated Eid with Zayn's family last year, was raised Muslim by Jordanian-American father Mohamed Hadid and Dutch-American mother, Yolanda.

Whilst Gigi has not spoken at length about her religion, sister Bella openly discussed her father's heritage and how this factored into her upbringing.

"He was always religious, and he always prayed with us. I am proud to be a Muslim," Bella said.