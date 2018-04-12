Zayn Malik has revealed that he has overcome the anxiety issues that prevented him from touring his first solo album two years ago, and says he is ready to start performing live again.

The 25 year old singer released his debut solo album Mind of Mine just over two years ago, but elected not to do a widespread tour to promote it, restricting himself to a small handful of one-off festival shows and TV spots.

The former One Direction star was speaking to BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw on Thursday morning (April 12th), just a few hours ahead of the release of his brand new single ‘Let Me’, and says that he has been working through personal issues to do with himself and his departure from One Direction back in 2015.

Zayn Malik is prepping a new solo album

“I'm excited to see what people think of it,” he told Grimshaw of his upcoming second album. “I think my confidence has grown in the last year and a half. It's a bit different to my last record in terms of, it's matured.”

Most excitingly for fans, Zayn has confirmed that he now has a full band in place and he’s currently rehearsing for a tour, details of which will be revealed over the coming months.

“I didn't know what was going on for a while,” he explained. “I was just putting out a record and not really being as prominent as I wanted to be. But this time around I feel like I am more confident and I really believe in what's going on, so I want to convey that to my fans.”

Last month, Zayn split from his girlfriend of two years, supermodel Gigi Hadid, and now lives permanently in Los Angeles. While he revealed that he has no intentions to relocate back to Britain, he does miss a few things.

“The food and the accents, the banter,” he said. “Sarcasm doesn't go down too well in the States yet but we're getting there, I think they are coming around.”

