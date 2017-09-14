They became part of one of the biggest bands of current times after being formed in 2010 on reality singing show, The X Factor, but it seems there may have been deeper running feuds within One Direction than anyone realised. Since leaving the band in 2015, Zayn Malik has been plagued with rumours of a rift with his former bandmates and the now solo performer has done nothing to quell them during his latest interview in which he spoke about Harry Styles.

Zayn Malik revealed he was never close to Harry Styles - even in the band

Speaking to US Weekly about leaving the band, the 24-year-old - who has begun a relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid and collaborated with superstar singer Taylor Swift since striking out on his own - said he didn’t interact with Harry when the two were in the band.

He said: "To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band.

"So I didn't really expect that much of a relationship with him when I left. And I haven't (had one) to be honest."

However, the Pillowtalk hitmaker hasn’t ruled out getting back together with his other former bandmates - Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan - in the future.

Speaking about the possibility of a reunion, he said: "Who knows? I've said it before, never say never. If I wanted to come back in 10, 15 years time, then yeah, why not?"

Zayn has been recording solo music for two years since leaving the band and spoke about being unhappy as part of One Direction for a long time prior to his departure.

At the time of his leaving, the young starlet said: "You know, I did try to do something that I wasn’t happy doing for awhile, for the sake of maybe other people’s happiness.

"And that was mainly the fans. And I only ever tried to do it for the fans,and it was only ever for them."