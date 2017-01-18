Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have sparked fresh engagement rumours, just one month after the model was reported to have turned down her boyfriend’s marriage proposal.

Gigi Hadid was spotted out in New York on Monday, wearing a ring on her wedding finger

On Monday Gigi was spotted out and about in New York wearing a simple band on her wedding finger, causing fans to wonder if the couple had taken a giant leap forward in their relationship.

That same day Zayn was also spotted in New York showcasing a new addition to his already massive tattoo collection. The singer had the word ‘love’ inked across his knuckles, which could be a romantic tribute to the Victoria’s Secret model.

Last month Life and Style magazine reported that Gigi had turned down a marriage proposal from Zayn, feeling she was just too young.

A source told the magazine: “She’s only 21 and doesn’t feel ready to tie the knot, so she turned him down. She’s seen her mom go through two messy divorces, so Gigi wants to make 100 per cent sure Zayn’s the one before she makes a lifetime commitment.”

Zayn and Gigi have been romantically linked for less than a year, but it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the couple. Last June they were reported to have split, before reconciling just over a week later.

At the time a source told US Weekly: “They broke up and got back together almost right away. Right now, it’s back on, but it could be off again in an hour. They are young and keep going back and forth. Things are testy between them.”